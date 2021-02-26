If Avengers: Endgame shines on the top spot among all Hollywood movies, WandaVision is here to break the OTT records. The first MCU web show made its debut on Disney + Hotstar on Jan 15 and so far its 8 episodes have screened.

The good news for all the fans is that WandaVision has crossed Netflix‘s Bridgerton in terms of popularity.

As per the data provided by connected-TV analytics provider TVision to Variety Intelligence Platform, WandaVision is the most viewed title of January 2021 across all measured platforms. Reportedly, the Marvel sitcom had an indexed audience-size figure of 8,127 which means it was nearly 81.3 times more viewed than the average title TVision measured across SVOD platforms in the first month of this year.

All this became possible despite the fact that WandaVision is a weekly show and only 3 of its episodes streamed in January.

Top 10 Titles according to the study are given below:

1) WandaVision Season 1 (8,127)

2) Bridgerton Season 1 (6,808)

3) Soul (6,537)

4) Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer Season 1 (4,954)

5) History of Swear Words Season 1 (3,012)

6) Cobra Kai Season 3 (2,997)

7) Frozen 2 (2,899)

8) Wonder Woman 19844 (2,883)

9) Lupin Season 1 (2,630)

10) Cocomelon Season 1 (2,172)

TVision considers viewership by counting viewers who have viewed a show or a movie for at least 2 minutes within a session of watching content for at least five minutes.

Directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Katt Dennings, Evan Peters, Teyonah Parris & Randall Park among others.

Interestingly, after the success of WandaVision, Marvel & Disney + Hotstar are coming back with a new show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The trailer of the show was released a couple of weeks back and proved to be a big hit. It will start streaming on March 19 soon after the finale of WandaVision.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

