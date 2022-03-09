Spider-Man: Now Way Home was a treat for all the Marvel fans when they witnessed Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in a single film. Now that the portal for the multiverse has been opened, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the co-writers of Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has hinted that Tom, Andrew and Tobey could appear in the animation films.

For the first time, spider-verse introduced multiple versions of the friendly neighbourhood superhero and featured Hollywood stars including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman. They were joined by Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and Peter Porker/Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

In a recent conversation with Variety, the producers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) Phil Lord and Christopher Miller spilled some beans about Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s reunion in the Sony films.

The writers and producers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, were asked about the possibilities of the live-action Spider-Men’s Tom, Andrew and Tobey being a part of the animation film. Referring to No Way Home, Phil Lord, says, “It’s a high bar to clear. The gauntlet has been thrown.” Christopher Miller then responds saying, “All things are possible in the multiverse.”

Later when the entertainment portal said that their statement would cause havoc on Twitter in the spidey fandom, Phil replies, “RIP my mentions!”

The teaser trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) was recently released and the movie will again feature multiple Spider-Men with Oscar Isaac set to voice Spider-Man 2099 and Jake Johnson reprising his role as Peter Parker, alongside Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen, respectively.

Recently, Tobey Maguire opened up about putting on the suit after almost a decade and a half, he said, “The suit can definitely be a challenge at times when you have to get in the full thing. Then, by getting comfortable in it, there is something fun — yeah, it just helps as an actor when you get in your costume you begin to feel it more and embody it more. I’m still processing it. It’s all happening still. I’m catching up.”

