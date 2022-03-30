One of the most awaited films of the year, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit screens on May 27.

Tom Cruise, who wowed audiences around the world as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in ‘Top Gun’, returns as a trainer in this edition of the ‘Top Gun’ franchise.

The immensely popular Hollywood star Tom Cruise shared a new trailer of Top Gun: Maverick on his Twitter timeline and said, “The new trailer for #TopGun is here. See you at the theater.”

Production house Paramount Pictures, in its description of Top Gun: Maverick’s trailer, said, “After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

“When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

“Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

The new trailer of Top Gun: Maverick which was released on YouTube, garnered a whopping 6.3 million views in a matter of hours of being released.

