Timothée Chalamet finally reveals who that one Hollywood A-lister was who advised him not to do superhero films and drugs. Chalamet has grown to become a superstar in Tinseltown. The actor has put in hard work and has charmed his way through the level of success he is at now. Chalamet has worked on several movies and has played many different roles.

Be it Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Don’t Look Up, Dune, Interstellar and more, Timothée has slayed each role that he has played. Currently, the actor is prepping for the release of his upcoming film, Bone and All. It will be hitting the theatres on 23 November.

Coming back to the point, recently Timothée Chalamet spoke with Vogue and revealed that a Hollywood A-lister gave him safe advice about not doing superhero films and drugs. Can you guess who could it be? Well, it is none other than his Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. “No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” Chalamet said.

Back in October last year, Timothée Chalamet had spoken about the same, but at that time he couldn’t tell who the person was that told him to stay away from superhero films. “One of my heroes, I can’t say who or he’d kick my a**, he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice; ‘No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

Of course, it was Leonardo DiCaprio, the actor has stayed away from both. While talking about Timothée, besides his upcoming films Bones and All, the actor is busy shooting Dune: Part Two and Wonka.

Timothée Chalamet will be playing the titular role in the latter film. Fans are excited to see his version of the Roald Dahl-created character, which was once played by Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.

