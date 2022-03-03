American murder mystery comedy ‘The Afterparty’ has been renewed for a second season. Actress Tiffany Haddish is confirmed to return in the role of Detective Danner.

Advertisement

In the series, which hails from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, each episode is told in a different genre and from a different character’s perspective.

Advertisement

For example, Episode 1 is styled like a romantic comedy, as it follows the narrative of escape room designer Aniq (Sam Richardson), whose primary goal is to reconnect to his high school crush Zoe (Zoe Chao), reports variety.com.

Season 1 follows a group of adults attending an afterparty for their high school reunion when Xavier (Franco), the host of the party, is murdered.

Detective Danner, assisted by her partner Detective Culp (John Early), questions each attendee about how they recall the events of the night. The series also stars Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer and Jamie Demetriou.

The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which debuts on March 4. Titled ‘Maggie’, the episode sees an unexpected witness emerge to help Danner piece together the true story behind Xavier’s demise.

Chris Miller serves as director and showrunner of ‘The Afterparty’.

He and Lord executive produce through their Lord Miller banner. Anthony King also executive produces. Aubrey Lee, Lord Miller’s senior vice president of television, serves as producer.

The series is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal.

Lord and Miller are known for writing and directing ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs’, as well as directing ’21 Jump Street’ and ’22 Jump Street’ and producing ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.

Along with Bill Lawrence, they created the animated satire series ‘Clone High’ and its upcoming revival on HBO Max.

Must Read: The Batman: A Luxurious Watch Embedded With Bat Signal Is Up For Sale & Its Cost Has Skipped Our Beat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube