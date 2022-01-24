The latest ‘cold open’ of the popular American television sketch comedy and variety show, ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL), was replete with political and pop culture references from the previous weeks, according to ‘Hollywood Reporter’.

Advertisement

The references were to Novak Djokovic, the word game Wordle, ‘How I Met Your Father’ (which features ‘The Life of Pi’ star Suraj Sharma), Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, the green M&Ms (which are being given a makeover by their maker, Mars Wrigley), and, of course, Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Kate McKinnon’s Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham made an appearance on her version of ‘The Ingraham Angle’, notes ‘Hollywood Reporter’.

Before welcoming several guests, McKinnon’s Ingraham took a stab at Joe Biden’s presidency, saying that everyone could agree that “it’s a disaster”. She went on to list inflation, petrol being $19 and the green M&M, who’s been “cancelled just for being a whore”.

Aidy Bryant’s US Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Pete Davidson‘s Djokovic, Ego Nwodim’s Candace Owens and James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump were guests on SNL’s makeshift news show.

“The beard’s still going strong, huh!” McKinnon’s Ingraham said while introducing Bryant’s Cruz. “Oh, yeah, my beard is like January 6: Shocking at first, but sadly, it’s been normalised.”

Bryant’s Cruz, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, in SNL, touched on apologising for calling the Capitol Rioters “terrorists”, saying he never should’ve called them that. “The truth is they are big, burly men with big D energy,” he said, adding people should book their trips to Cancun soon because it’s going to get cold soon.

The final guest on SNL was Johnson’s Donald Trump, with whom McKinnon’s Ingraham played a round of Wordle. “I’d rather be mayor of anything,” Johnson’s Trump said, discussing the word ‘Mayer’, “than be [Florida] Governor [and 2024 presidential aspirant] Ron DeSantis.”

He added: “I’d beat him so bad if he went against me, just like I beat Hillary because the only Hilary we like is Duff from ‘How I Met Your Father‘.”

Must Read: “Marilyn Manson Started Penetrating Me For Real”: Evan Rachel Wood Shares Shocking Story Of Getting R*ped ‘On Camera’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube