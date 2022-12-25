Actress-singer Selena Gomez lip-synced to an old clip of Drew Barrymore, and she has got the actress’s seal of approval.

The clip in question is of Barrymore, taken from a ‘Tonight Show’ appearance she made in 1984 when she was nine years old. It resurfaced when the Drew Barrymore Show host shared it on TikTok in May, reports People magazine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, which the 50 First Dates actress captioned “#TBT,” the child actress says: “I love New York!”

Check out the video ft Selen Gomez below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

When guest host David Brenner asks her why she loves the city, Barrymore stumbles over her words for a second before responding: “I mean, I love L.A. but I don’t like to dress up in bikinis and go to the beach.”

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, lip-synced to the hilarious moment in a now-deleted TikTok, which Drew Barrymore shared on Instagram.

“I love this so much,” Barrymore captioned the post. “I love you. I’m so honoured you used this sound of me from an interview when I was younger!”

Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez last interacted publicly at Britney Spears‘ wedding back in June, where they cuddled up with each other – and the new bride – on the dance floor.

The former child stars also sang a verse of ‘Vogue’ with Spears, Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace and Madonna herself.

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Career To Face Boycott Despite Defeating Amber Heard? Insider Claims, “Big Name In Hollywood Will Steer Clear Of Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News