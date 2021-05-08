Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively are couple goals, as evident from his recent post of them cuddling while at the Yankee Stadium about a week ago. The couple, along with their daughters, recently took to the streets of New York and looked beautiful together. And we also got a look at the youngest of the Lively-Reynolds kids, Betty, for the first time.

Blake and Ryan were seen for the first time with their one-year-old daughter Betty. While the infant was strapped to mommy dearest, their second offspring, Inez, was seen on a children’s scooter. Scroll down to see these stunning latest pics of the family,

When snapped exiting a bakery in New York, both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds opted for complimenting casual looks. While Blake wore casual navy blue sweats, she completed the look with a long brown coat and white trainers. Ryan was in sync with wifey dearest as he wore a pale blue shirt and grey-green jeans. His rolled-up sleeves were the perfect way for the Deadpool actor to show off his toned forearms.

Blake Lively finished off her casual look with a patch-work cap and black mask, while Ryan Reynolds opted for a black mask and cap. Inez looked pretty in a peach and white ensemble complete with a pink helmet – safety comes first – and pink shoes.

Take a look at some pictures from Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s outing here:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their youngest daughter Betty in October 2019. The couple is close friends with Taylor Swift, who named the characters in her song “Betty” after their tiny tot. Early this year, Blake took to her Instagram stories and wrote about how ‘insecure’ she felt about her body after giving birth for the third time.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 at a former plantation in South Carolina. The couple is parents to three beautiful angels – James (6), Inez (4) and Betty (1).

