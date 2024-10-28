Oh snap—Rush Hour 4 might be on the horizon! Remember the unstoppable duo of Inspector Lee and Detective Carter? Those two were absolute gold, cracking jokes while kicking butt from LA to Hong Kong.

Well, there are rumors that our favorite pair is gearing up for another crazy ride. It’s been years since they last teamed up. With season 4, what kind of outrageous adventures could they dive into? Get your wild theories flowing in the comments!

Inspector Lee: The Action Star Returns

Now, onto the juicy details of Rush Hour 4! There’s no official release date yet. However, Jackie Chan did drop some hints about the talks in the script. If all goes well, the series 4th installment might return by 2025.

As for the cast, it’s a no-brainer—Chan and Tucker will be back. Their legendary chemistry made the Rush Hour franchise so much fun. But how about some fresh faces? Picture Carter with a tech-savvy sidekick who can keep up with him or a martial arts superstar joining forces with Jackie for some epic fight scenes. My imagination is running wild!

Carter and Lee: The Unstoppable Duo

Now, let’s daydream about the trailer. Sure, we don’t have one yet, but here’s my vision: A classic Hong Kong skyline, neon lights twinkling, and suddenly—BAM! Jackie Chan bursts through a restaurant door, dodging bullets like a ninja. And there’s Chris Tucker, looking fly in a flashy tracksuit, rapping to his beat, oblivious to the chaos.

Cue that iconic theme music, and we’re off! It’s a montage of laugh-out-loud moments, epic stunts, and hints about the new case they’re tackling. Maybe we catch a glimpse of the villain lurking in the shadows, and just when things look dire, Lee and Carter flash those mischievous grins that say, “We got this!”

