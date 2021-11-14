Actress Rosamund Pike has talked about how male actors of the epic fantasy series ‘The Wheel of Time’ dieted and worked out for their n*de scenes.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels by the same name, the show is set in a sprawling epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.

Ahead of the release of the mystical series, the Game of Thrones actor said: “You see many more n*ked men than you see n*ked women, which is quite pleasing, since women have been asked to expose themselves forever and a day.”

She further added, “We’ve got all the boys frantically dieting and working out hard for their n*ked scenes and all of the women going out for lovely dinners.”

The first three episodes of ‘The Wheel of Time’ are out on November 19. The fantasy series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only on Prime Video.

