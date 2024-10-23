Queer: Everything you need to know about this Daniel Craig starrer Historical Romantic movie

Queer made waves at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in 2024, and for good reason. Set in 1940s Mexico City, this historical romance follows an American expat’s turbulent obsession with a younger man. And if you’re thinking of James Bond in love, think again—this time, Daniel Craig sheds the tux for something much more intense.

Craig stars as William Lee, an outcast veteran with a chaotic past who chases love (or perhaps lust) in the form of Eugene Allerton, played by Outer Banks heartthrob Drew Starkey. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the visionary behind Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All. It’s a tale of longing, power struggles, and a fair dose of scandal. And yes, it includes provocative scenes that may get people talking for years.

Daniel Craig’s Award-Worthy Leap

Craig is no stranger to high-octane performances, but Queer could finally land him the elusive Oscar nomination he’s been chasing. Despite delivering knockout performances in Casino Royale, Logan Lucky, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the Academy’s love has evaded him. But with Queer, the tide might turn. Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera wasn’t shy about exciting the film, noting Craig’s role as one of the “performances of a lifetime.” It’s been whispered that this could be the year for Craig.

But this isn’t just about one man’s award ambitions. Guadagnino and his powerhouse crew behind Queer have whipped up a cinematic cocktail of lust, obsession, and scandal. The director called it his “most personal film,” drawing inspiration from classics like The Red Shoes. With the screenplay penned by Justin Kuritzkes and music composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, it’s set to pull no punches.

Drew Starkey’s Scene-Stealing Turn

Opposite Craig, Drew Starkey plays Allerton, a drug-using ex-Navy serviceman who becomes the object of Lee’s affection. Starkey, best known for his roles in The Hate U Give and Love, Simon, is more than just eye candy here. He’s a pivotal force in the story—reluctant, indifferent, yet ultimately drawn into Lee’s world. The dynamic between Starkey and Craig is electric, and according to early reviews, their chemistry sizzles on screen.

It’s not all hearts and flowers, though. Queer leans into the gritty and the raw. Craig’s Lee is pushing boundaries, and while Allerton isn’t initially open to his advances, he only stays immune for a short time. Guadagnino promises multiple explosive sex scenes—scenes that not only shock but also play a crucial role in the storytelling.

Based on William S. Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novella, Queer dives deep into post-WWII expat life, where desperation and desire blur the lines. It’s all set against the backdrop of Mexico City’s dive bars and late-night clubs, painting a world of faded glamour and hidden darkness.

A Bold New Take from Luca Guadagnino

Known for his ability to bring depth to even the most provocative subjects, Luca Guadagnino has crafted what he calls his “most fearless and surprising” film yet. And that’s saying something. The supporting cast adds even more flair, with Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, and pop star Omar Apollo making his acting debut, rounding out a genuinely eclectic ensemble.

When will you get to see it? While Queer doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, it’s aiming for a limited release in the U.S. by November 27, 2024. Fingers crossed, it makes it in time for the 2025 Oscar race. If Craig’s performance lives up to the hype, it will certainly be worth the wait.

Get ready for a thrilling journey with Queer—it’s set to captivate audiences, ignite discussions, and perhaps even earn Daniel Craig the long-awaited Oscar he deserves!

