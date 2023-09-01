Rapper Post Malone showcased his slimmer physique in a recent post on social media after having recently shared that he’s lost more than 3 stone by changing his lifestyle.

The rapper, 28, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a new selfie that showed him posing in a mirror. He was seen modelling a black jacket, shirt and trousers in a co-ordinated outfit that included a pair of black boots too, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Post Malone accessorised the look with an animal print belt and baseball cap. The songwriter — who is known for singles like Rockstar and Sunflower — showcased the outfit whilst stood in a bathroom, seemingly whilst on his latest tour.

As per Mirror.co.uk, seemingly referencing the popular video game Fortnite, he wrote in the accompanying caption: “Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass, I love you.”

Post Malone included some emojis in the post, such as one depicting pink hearts.

The post has amassed more than two million likes on the platform since it was posted earlier this week. It prompted reaction from a number of Malone’s followers, with some of them having expressed compliments over his appearance.

One person wrote in the comments section: “Post Malone can rock any style and still look good.” Another said: “Looking sharper everyday.” A third wrote: “You look so good.” Whilst a fourth person replied to the recent post: “You look amazing.”

Some people made reference to the rapper — whose real name is Austin Post — having lost weight. The Billboard Music Award winner himself has spoken about his experience in recent months, including addressing reaction from fans.

