Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson is done with letting other people tell her story. After her infamous 1995 stolen s*x tape scandal was depicted on ‘Pam & Tommy’, the Canadian actress, model and s*x symbol, said that she never read the handwritten letter actress Lily James sent her before portraying Anderson in the limited series, reports People magazine.

She told The New York Times: “It was already hurtful enough the first time,” Anderson said of reliving the traumatic experience through the show. “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalising off that thing?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although ‘Pam & Tommy’ received several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, including best actress for James, 33, she’s said she’s “done” playing icons: “That was enough.”

A source told People that when the limited series premiered last February that Pamela Anderson felt like she was “being re-subjected to this trauma, like reopening a wound” after the s*x tape she made with then-husband Tommy Lee was stolen from their home and distributed online.

“This was a very traumatic time of her life,” the insider said. “She’s a really good person, and I think all she’s really ever wanted was to be married and have a partner and have a nice life.”

Must Read: Brad Pitt’s Ex-GF Nicole Poturalski Goes N*de Posing Her Bare A** In A Steamy Beach Snap, Posts Another Pic Of Sleeping With Her BF?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News