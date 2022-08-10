Singer Liam Gallagher stopped playing violin over fears he would get bullied at school.

The 49-year-old former-Oasis singer said his mum Peggy bought him the instrument for $36 in his youth — leaving him in a huff as older brother Noel, 55, got guitar lessons, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Noel got guitar lessons. I think he was playing guitar in school,” Liam Gallagher said as quoted in the Daily Star on Tuesday, August 9.

Liam Gallagher continued, “And me mam decided to get me a f****** violin for some bizarre reason, which got booted to school, there and back. It wasn’t cool, I looked pretty gangsterish with it, but it was s***.”

Liam couldn’t escape bullying online over his new blonde hair. The dad-of-four Liam was forced to hit back at a flood of sarcastic speculation he had dyed his hair after he posted a photo with blonde locks. He shared a picture on Twitter captioned, “Ey blondie” – prompting a flood of trolling.

One Twitter user asked, “How’s the midlife crisis going?” while another simply said, “That’s grey,” with others asking him for tips on hair dying techniques and ageing.

Liam Gallagher hit back, “It’s blonde … I don’t go grey. I’ve not dyed my hair blonde you lunatics it’s just the light n the sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine ffs.”

It prompted another wave of replies, with one fan saying: “Stop lying, you’ve got grey hair haven’t you?” — before the “Wonderwall” singer threatened to block the doubters.

