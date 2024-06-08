If Leonardo DiCaprio had played his cards right, he could have had the honor of sleeping with actress/comedian Tiffany Hadish. On Wednesday, June 4, the 44-year-old actress and comedienne stopped by The Howard Stern Show, where the host asked Haddish about the one time she made an Indecent proposal” to Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, the actress said her invitation came with a seemingly bizarre caveat that the Titanic star has yet to accept. Here’s what she had to say.

During the interview, as Haddish opened up about her dating life, Stern, 70, asked about the time she propositioned Leonardo DiCaprio. Haddish responded, “Yeah, I’m still working on that. I think I might be too old.”

Haddish noted she might not be his type. Leonardo DiCaprio is known to date models in their 20s and was recently linked to 26-year-old Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.

Tiffany Haddish recalls telling Leonardo DiCaprio she would sleep with him only if he portrayed a character from one of his movies.

Haddish recalled meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time and expressing her desire to bed him, but only if he portrayed a character from one of his movies. Haddish told Stern, “When I first met him, I told him, ‘I want to fuck, but only if you are your character out of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.'”

In the 1993 film, DiCaprio played Arnie, a teenager with an intellectual disability. The movie also featured Johnny Depp. However, DiCaprio’s portrayal of a disabled teen seemingly excited Haddish.

Haddish continued, “I liked him as Arnie; I like my man with a little bit of a disability.”

According to Complex, Haddish provided a more detailed account of her indecent proposal to the Great Gatsby actor during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2018.

Haddish told Kimmel she met Leonardo DiCaprio at a 2018 party in Beverly Hills and said, “I was like, ‘I wanna hit.'”

Haddish continued, “He was like, ‘Oh, you’re hilarious.'” “And I was like, ‘No, there are stipulations to it, though. See, I wanna get some, but I only wanna do it to you as your character out of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.'”

The actor was reportedly baffled by the offer.

Must Read: Donald Sterling In Real Life: Here Is The Shocking True Story Behind FX’s Clipped

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News