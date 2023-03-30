Crooner Lana Del Rey has finally found her happiness in music manager and former musician Evan Winiker as she got engaged to the latter recently. The 37-year-old songstress kept her romance with Evan under wraps. Lana was dating the musician for the last few months and they were only papped together a couple of times in the public eye.

The big news comes days after the release of her ninth studio album titled ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’. The latest project of the singer is performing extremely well on the charts. On the personal front, read on to know the details of her fiance.

Billboard was the first to report Lana Del Rey’s engagement with Evan Winiker. According to the publication, Winiker is a managing partner at Range Media. Both Lana and Evan stayed mum about their relationship on social media. The ‘Summertime Sadness’ hitmaker first sparked engagement rumours after she was papped wearing a huge diamond ring at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1. Lana and Evan are yet to make their relationship official on social media platforms. For the unversed, Lana’s fiance manages talent including Disco Biscuits, MAX and Daya.

Evan was earlier a part of a band called Steel Train with songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff. The band hailed from New Jersey and was active from 2002 to 2013. On social media, Even often shares pictures of him with his pet while going on walks, hikes, and beach days.

According to reports, Evan, who is 40, also worked closely with Lana on albums like her 2019 ‘Norman F–king Rockwell’, her 2021 project Chemtrails Over the Country Club” and also the most recent one.

Social media fans quickly thronged to Twitter as soon as they got to know about Lana’s engagement. One user stated, “Now we’re gonna get so many great love songs” whereas, one said, “What did he do to secure himself a Lana Del Ray?”

The next one seemed shocked adding, “I didn’t expect that, but congrats to her.” Whereas, one shared, “Can’t wait to see her in a wedding dress, i just know she’s gonna look angelic.” The next one tweeted, “Omggg I hopee that man treats her good and love her to the fullest cus my queen truly deserves the best one in the world.” One concluded, “Low-key moment in popculture wishing all the greatest for them.”

Lana Del Ray, before dating Evan was romantically linked to musician Jack Donaghue. The two reportedly dated for a few months in early 2022. However, things between the two fizzled out quickly.

