It is well-known fact that A list celebrities have jaw-dropping homes and a lot of luxuries, but that sometimes makes them the target for mindless thieves. Now Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are now the latest celebs to become the victims of the nefarious break-ins.

As per the latest report, Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars have now obtained a restraining order from a man who allegedly targeted her home. The man was caught skinny-dipping in Kendall’s pool last month. Scroll down to know more about it.

According to TMZ, a judge has ordered the 27-year-old man, Shaquan King, to stay away from Kylie Jenner by at least 100 yards for three years. The restraining order also protects Kendall and Kris Jenner.

As per the report, Shaquan King allegedly went straight to Kylie Jenner’s gated community last month after he was released from jail. He was arrested by the police who picked him up at Kendall’s home where he allegedly banged on her windows and skinny-dipped in her pool. However, he was only held for 6 hours due to COVID-19 protocols.

Following the incident, Kendall Jenner beefed up her personal security and also gotten her own restraining order against King.

Previously Kendall had obtained a five-year restraining order from another man, named Maik Bowker, who allegedly planned to drive across the country and buy an illegal firearm to kill both the supermodel and himself. She was tipped off by an LAPD detective and went to court to attain the restraining order, which she was granted.

Now the report states that Kylie Jenner after getting the restraining order has moved to a ‘safe location with armed security.’ However, it is unclear as to whether the star is planning to sell her house.

