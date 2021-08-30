Advertisement

Kylie Jenner and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, are expecting their second baby. The news of their pregnancy broke out a few days ago. However, some eagled-eye fans started to speculate the news way before it was confirmed. From discrepancies in the nail polish that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star wore along with her birthday photos gave her fans a clue.

Jenner and Scott have been in an on-again and off-again relationship. The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, together. They have been open about wanting a sibling for their little girl, and now that they are having one, the couple has decided to go big with the announcement.

Kylie Jenner was planning to confirm the news at the Met Gala on 13th September. However, as per some reports, the makeup mogul has decided to adjust her plans after multiple news outlets broke out the news. A source told HollywoodLife, “She was planning to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala before Page Six broke the news. Now that the word is out, she is reportedly planning a major announcement ahead of the Gala.”

The source also confirmed that Kylie Jenner would be attending the star-studded Costume Institute Benefit with Travis Scott and sister Kendall Jenner. Even though the couple is having another child together, the source revealed that they are not back together romantically.

The source said, “Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together.” However, the pair has a “very special bond” and an “intense connection.” According to the source, Jenner and Scott have discussed a second baby for some time now. “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She’s wanted a second child for forever.”

Knowing Kylie Jenner, we can all expect a rather lavish and exciting announcement from her side to confirm the news of having another baby with Travis Scott.

