Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and her now fiance Travis Baker are the hottest couple of the H-town. There isn’t a day gone by when they haven’t made headlines for their cheesy romance. Well, it looks like the fans who are gaga over them, will soon get to see the two as husband and wife!

After her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick, the eldest Kardashian found love once again, in her long time bestfriend and musician Travis Barker. Well, read on to know the latest scoop on the couple.

According to reports by US Weekly, a source has now informed them that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are all set to tie the knot and become husband and wife. The source also claimed that the couple are “really excited” to get married to eachother.

As per the same reports, the source also claimed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to get hitched this year. The source said, “It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring. They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.”

The source further mentioned that Kourtney is trying her best to keep exciting deets of her wedding with Baker under wraps because she planning to surprise her guests. The reports conclude by claiming that the couple is wishing to have a “fairy tale” wedding soon.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021, in Montecito. Their engagement was quite a romantic affair, as the Kardashian later on flexed her gorgeous diamond ring on Instagram.

