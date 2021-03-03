When rich and famous decide to pop the ultimate question to the love of their lives, it is nothing less than a million-dollar affair and the ring has to be special. Hollywood celebrities not only have an extravagant wedding affair, but also OTT wedding proposals. Here are some of the most expensive wedding proposals.

Mariah Carey and James Packer

American pop star Mariah Carey was proposed by Australian tycoon James Packer in 2016. He gave a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond ring to her as a wedding proposal. However, their relationship didn’t last more than a year. They parted ways in 2017 and as part of the settlement agreement, the ring was given to her.

The ring was reportedly around $10 Million but she sold it for just $2 Million just to get rid of the old memories. According to Page Six, her publicist said, “Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity. That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

Kim Kadarshian and Kayne West

While the two recently split after their 7 years of marriage, their proposal was nothing short of a million-dollar affair. Reportedly, the Rapper had proposed to Kim in a baseball stadium with a JumboTron. Interestingly a 90-piece orchestra and a 15-carat diamond ring were also part of his proposal. The ring was worth $4 Million which was later stolen during Paris Fashion Week, reports US Magazine.

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Hollywood queen Elizabeth Taylor received a 33-carat diamond ring as a gift from Richard Burton in 1964 after four years of their marriage. In 1968, the actress got the expensive stone set into a ring and it is said to be one of the most expensive rings to date. As per US Magazine, Burton bought the diamond for $307,000 which today it is worth $8.8 million.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez have been in a relationship since 2017. The two got engaged in 2019 and plan to get hitched sometime in 2021. The ring given to her is a 20-carat emerald cut which is worth around $4.5 million.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married for nearly 12 years now. However, their engagement is still talk of the town. Jay-Z popped the big question with an 18-carat ring in 2007. The ring costs staggering $5 million.

