Kim Kardashian never misses a chance to make headlines. The reality TV star launched her new KKW Beauty Matte Mauve and Matte Honey Collection and that too with sultry pics. We are totally drooling over that hot bod! Read to know the details of the story below.

Kim runs a successful makeup line called KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian and has come up with a new collection.

Sharing the glimpse of the same on her Instagram, Kim Kardashian captioned it, “NOW AVAILABLE: @KKWBEAUTY MATTE MAUVE & MATTE HONEY. Suitable for rich, everyday looks. I can’t wait for you guys to try this collection! Shop the Matte Mauve & Matte Honey Collection now + enjoy 25% off lip products. Exclusions apply. Exclusively on KKWBEAUTY.COM.”

KKW Beauty also shared the first pictures of the entire collection with a caption that read, “AVAILABLE NOW: The Matte Mauve & Honey Collection – Rich matte shades just in time for spring. Tap to shop!”

Now, those are the nudes that every girl would want in life, haha!

Meanwhile, as per People, Kim Kardashian will be spending Valentine’s Day with her and Kanye’s four children – North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2). With this, she will apparently keep a distance from Kanye West. “Kim is great. She has a Valentine’s Day celebration planned with her kids and family. She likes to make it special for the kids. She doesn’t have any contact with Kanye,” a source told the magazine.

“It’s obvious that she is just focused on the future,” the source further added.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s new Matte Mauve and Matte Honey collection? Tell us your favourite pick from the entire collection in the comments down below.

