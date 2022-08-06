Reality TV star Kim Kardashian shared her body scan with 327 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old entrepreneur had her bone density and body fat measured. According to one of the Instagram stories posted by Kardashian, the scan takes approximately seven minutes, reports people.com.

Advertisement

“YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97% OF PEOPLE,” Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story as she shared her Bone Report.

The report also showed that Kim Kardashian has lost weight in the last year. In May 2021, Kardashian had a total body fat percentage of 25 but now it has gone down to 18.8 per cent.

Body fat percentage distinguishes fat from muscle and calculates the percentage of body fat in the body. This is different from Body Mass Index (BMI), which is is calculated based on a person’s height and weight, and used by the healthcare system to sort people into four categories: underweight, healthy, overweight, or obese.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing a tightening treatment.

“This is a game changer!!!” Kim Kardashian wrote over the snap on her Instagram Story.

Must Read: House Of Cards Fame Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay Production Company $31 Million Damages Over Alleged S*xual Misconduct

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram