Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts a tiny waist in an all black ensemble on social media.

Kim posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting black lycrae pants paired with a black bralette. She completed her look with make-up, stilettos and chose to leave her long tresses open. She shared a string of videos on her Instagram Stories featuring her son Saint.e

As caption, Kim wrote: “My baby speaks Japanese.”

Kim Kardashian has lately been in the news for reports of an impending divorce with rapper Kanye West. Although the two have had a joint counselling session, the divorce seems very much on, according to sources.

The most recent updates said that Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are standing with Kim Kardashian in the row.

