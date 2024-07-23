Kevin Smith Once Said Working With Bruce Willis On The 2010 Film Cop Out Was "Soul-Crushing"

When Director Kevin Smith heard he was going to Direct Bruce Willis in the 2010 comedy Cop Out, he was delighted. Bruce Willis was a childhood hero of Smith’s, who grew up watching the Dire Hard actor in the 1985 show Moonlighting. However, the director later came to regret working with Willis, describing the experience as soul-crushing.

After Smith was tapped to direct Bruce Willis he gushed on MySpace how he had worked on “a flick that’d reveal a heretofore unrealised dream I’d unwittingly harbored since I first watched David Addison limbo in the Moonlighting Detective Agency offices 20 years prior.”

However, in an interview with Cinemabled, Smith claimed that Willis was difficult to work with and alleged the actor was intentionally messing up his scenes. Smith recalled Bruce Willis chastising him after he tried to direct him in a scene.

Smith said, “I was going at it like, ‘Bruce, do it like this.’ I was directing Bruce the way I direct everybody else. And Bruce was like, ‘I’ve been acting like Bruce Willis for 25 years, do you really think there’s anything you’re going to tell me that I don’t know?'”

A year after the film’s release, Smith again slammed Bruce Willis on an episode of “WTF with Marc Maron.” Smith said Willis refused to take part in the promotional photoshoots, so the graphic designer allegedly had to Photoshop Willis alongside his co-star Tracy Morgan.

Recalling the incident, Smith said, “It was difficult. I’ve never been involved in a situation like that where one component is not in the box at all. It was f***in’ soul-crushing.”

However, the duo seemingly squashed their beef after Bruce Willis texted him to ask for his address, as he had some pictures he wanted to send Smith. The director also expressed regret for slamming the action star after Willis announced his retirement from acting over aphasia diagnosis.

