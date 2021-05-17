Model-actress Kelly Brook has been with her beau Jeremy Parisi for years but is not desperate to have children or tie the knot.

“I’ve got a bucket list and I have to say a wedding is not on it!” Brook said, adding that motherhood “isn’t on her radar” at the moment.

“I feel like marriage and children are not things I’ve wanted. I like traveling and being with my partner, I like animals working and being independent and I like my freedom. I like being spontaneous,” Brook told Notebook magazine, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

She said having children is a huge commitment.

Brook said: “There are so many things I love, and I think marriage and children would stop me from doing those things. I try to imagine how it would be, and when you have children it’s a huge commitment.”

“It’s very hard to change your ways when you get to your 40s and I don’t think it’s for everyone. I’m not saying never, it’s just not on my radar.”

Brook and Parisi started dating in 2015 and while she sometimes thinks about marriage and children, she says she simply doesn’t have the “instinct” for it.

She said: “I think about it every now and again, then I quickly forget about it. I just don’t have that instinct.”

