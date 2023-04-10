Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is reported to make his first major theatre performance in a Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot’.

The ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ actor, 58, once portrayed Prince Hamlet in a 1995 Manitoba Theatre Centre production of ‘Hamlet’ in Winnipeg, Manitoba, but is now said to be ready to take on his first play role in decades, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Various theatre insiders let it slip to Page Six that they have “heard that the ‘John Wick’ star will appear in the play,” but added there is “no word on who is producing or directing the piece.”

Keanu Reeves appeared in the 1993 Shakespeare movie ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ alongside Oscar-winning “Hamlet” director Sir Kenneth Branagh, 62, as well as Dame Emma Thompson, 63, Denzel Washington, 68, and Kate Beckinsale, 49.

Keanu Reeves is also a theatre fan and was last year seen in the audience of ‘American Buffalo’ in which his ‘The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, 61, was starring.

Keanu has said that he would “love” to star in a musical, but has been stopped from doing it as he “can’t sing.” He told in a Reddit ‘Ask me Anything’ session: “I would love to be in a musical. But I can’t sing so I’m not sure anybody else would want me in a musical but I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream.”

Previous runs of Beckett’s bleak existential play ‘Waiting for Godot’ have featured a huge range of A-listers playing its two characters Vladimir and Estragon – who pointlessly wait for Godot who never shows up – including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, John Turturro, Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Steve Martin, and Robin Williams.

