John Cena’s Peacemaker teases fans with a new photo that shows the actor’s well-toned physique. The series will be the first spin-off of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released in August. Peacemaker is one of the most anticipated DC shows, and as fans wait for it eagerly, photos from the set tease them with the first look of Cena and the other cast members.

A few theories are running around the show as well. One particular rumour that caught the creators attention was that Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista will also become a part of the show and will debut as the DC villain Bane. Even though the rumour was put to rest by Gunn, he did say that he admires Bane and would like to see the superhero getting thrashed.

Recently, a new photo from Peacemaker was released, and it showed John Cena, all buffed up. This moment of pure fan service was brought by the official Instagram account of the DCEU series. The drool-worthy photo shows Cena’s character standing shirtless with his back facing the screen. His biceps, ripped physique, and rugged shoulders catch the attention from the first look. The caption of the image read, “3 words: dope as f#ck.”

Check out the photo here:

The fans of Peacemaker flooded the comment section. One user sarcastically said, “Is this coming from a guy with a toilet seat on his head?” while the other added, “Them muscles tho” with a fire emoji. A lot of fans also showed their love for John Cena and wrote, “Who knew peace was so shredded.” “One word: heartbreaker,” wrote another user.

Previously, the wrestler-turned-actor teased that he’d show quite a lot of body in the series. As per one report, the actor also revealed that James Gunn loved his “tighty whiteys” scene from The Suicide Squad and will be recreating that in the spin-off show.

Even though the photo of Peacemaker doesn’t offer a lot of information, it is enough to make the fans more excited for the series starring John Cena, which will air on 16 October 2021.

