Known for his iconic roles and delivering super hit movies, Academy award winner and musician Jared Leto is adored by fans all around the world. The actor is currently promoting his upcoming movie, ‘House of Gucci’, which has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer was launched. Leto plays the role of Paolo Gucci, and no, you’re not the only one who could not recognize him in the trailer.

Speaking about the iconic transformation, Jared Leto comments, “I spent the six hours every day filled with excitement and gratitude, and I really used it as an opportunity to work on the inner life of the character. To, you know as I said before, if you have a mask it’s meaningless if you don’t have an inner life. And that’s the most important thing. You know, you could certainly play the role without the kind of physical aspects, external. But you need to have the internal in check, and I used that time as wisely as I could. I knew I had an opportunity here, and I certainly wasn’t going to you know, I was going to do my best to make sure I didn’t let anybody down. And so I used that time focusing, and Paolo was pretty verbose, and you know, there was quite a bit of improvisation.”

The actor also added how one of his own co-stars (Al Pacino) gave him the cold shoulder on their first day on set together, not realizing the moustachioed bald guy was his screen son.

Based on the book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden, the film follows the ambitious Patrizia Reggiani as she romances Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and marries her way into the dynastic Italian luxury label.

House of Gucci releases on 26th November in theatres near you!

