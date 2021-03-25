Janet Jackson & Nas' Albums Added To U.S. National Recording Registry

Classic albums by JANET JACKSON and NAS have been chosen for preservation for generations to come in America’s Library of Congress.

National Recording Registry officials have revealed Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 release from 1989, 1994’s Illmatic by Nas, LaBelle’s 1974 version of Lady Marmalade, and Kool & the Gang’s 1980 hit Celebration are all “worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

Also making the cut are Jimmy Cliff’s album The Harder They Come, Jackson Browne’s Late for the Sky, Born Under a Bad Sign by Albert King, Pat Metheny’s Bright Size Life, and Free to Be…You & Me from Marlo Thomas and Friends.

Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra’s 1938 recording of When the Saints Go Marching In and Connie Smith’s Once a Day single have also been selected for entry, alongside Kermit the Frog’s The Rainbow Connection as one of the 25 new inductees, billed as the selection for 2020.

Library of Congress representative Carla Hayden says: “The National Recording Registry will preserve our history through these vibrant recordings of music and voices that have reflected our humanity and shaped our culture from the past 143 years.

“We received about 900 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry, and we welcome the public’s input as the Library of Congress and its partners preserve the diverse sounds of history and culture.”

Last year’s list of inductees included Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Tina Turner’s Private Dancer, Whitney Houston’s famous 1992 version of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You, Village People’s Y.M.C.A., and Glen Campbell’s Wichita Lineman. (MT/WNWC/LOT)

