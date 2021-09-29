Advertisement

Fans will witness Daniel Craig as James Bond one last time in No Time To Die, the actor has finally bid adieu to the gentlemen spy which he played for 16 long years. There are many reports that claim a person of color or a woman should helm the role in the future, but Ben Whishaw who plays agent Q, thinks the secret agent should be taken over by a British gay actor.

Since Craig’s exit many are debating over popular actors who should take over the character from Knives Out actor, there were rumours that makers might cast a female actor for the role but the news was dismissed by the actor and producers themselves.

Talking to Attitude Magazine, Ben Whishaw, who came out gay in 2014 shares he would love to see a gay British actor play James Bond after No Time To Die, he said, “God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course, I would like to see that. I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress.”

Ben Whishaw, was added to the cast from 2012’s Skyfall, he will be reprising the role of gadget expert Q, in the 25th installment, No Time To Die, which is set to release worldwide this week.

The actor was later asked which gay actor according to him should fill Daniel Craig’s place, Ben ended up choosing, Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, he added, “I mean, they’re both wonderful and they’re both wonderful actors. I wonder if either of them would want to, because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolizes and how it would change your life.”

Although Ben Whishaw will love seeing Luke and Jonathan in future Bond movies, however, the actor claims he was never tempted to play the secret agent before taking up the character of Q.

Meanwhile, actors such as Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Regé-Jean Page are the top contenders to take over the character from Daniel Craig; however, producer Barbara Broccoli puts the rumours on rest saying they won’t announce any casting details until 2022.

No Time To Die hits the big screen on September 30, 2021.

