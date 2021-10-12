A parody video of an impressionist doing audition roles of James Bond as several talented Hollywood actors is making rounds on social media. Currently, No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig as 007, was released. It marked his fifth and final time as the secret agent, and now the news is filled with who will be the next Bond. Fans from across the globe have a long list of their favourite stars who can be suitable for the role.

Advertisement

No Time to Die has been doing wonders at the box office, earning 20 crores in eleven days. The film has impressed the audience and is being considered as the best goodbye that Craig could get.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the parody video that has gone viral on social media shows an impressionist named Al Foran impersonating various celebrities and actors as they audition for the role of James Bond. This includes Robert DeNiro, Donald Trump, Eddie Murphy, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, Larry David, Mark Wahlberg, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harrelson, Denzel Washington, Conor McGregor, Tom Hardy and even Gordon Ramsey.

Watch the video here:

New James Bond auditions with DeNiro, Denzel, McGregor, Tom Hardy and lots more! pic.twitter.com/yyqT6HcRQm — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) October 8, 2021

The impersonation of each celebrity and actor giving a James Bond audition is remarkable. The video shared on Twitter by Al Foran was flooded by comments by 007 fans, and Conor McGregor replied under the clip. “You’re some bare knuckler al hahahaja,” said the martial artist. While another user wrote, “Superb! Mark Wahlberg was my favourite, never seen anybody do him before, but you nailed it!”

“Hahahahaaha this is uppppp there Morgan Freeman is f*ckin sublime. Absolute talent,” wrote one user. While talking about who should be the next Bond, many actors, whom fans believe are suitable, include Hardy, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy, Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston, Henry Cavill, Sam Heughan, and Regé-Jean Page.

The makers of the beloved British super-spy films have said that they will start scouting for the next James Bond in 2023. Till then, videos such as the one created by Al Foran are there to keep the fans entertained as they eagerly wait for some news.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Suffers Memory Loss In Eternals, Producer Confirms

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube