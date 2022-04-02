Hugh Jackman has often left the viewers charmed with his witty remarks and fun interview moments in the past. The actor is famous for playing the Wolverine in the X-Men series and has also delivered a series of other hits in the last few years. In the year 2016, Hugh was promoting his film Eddie the Eagle with his co-star Taron Egerton when he gulped down a whole bottle of Gin during a live interview.

For the unversed, Eddie the Eagle was a sports drama film that hit the theatres in January 2016. The movie narrated the story of an underdog ski-jumper named Eddie Edwards who represented Great Britain in the Olympics. It was directed by Matthew Margeson and opened to raving reviews from fans and critics alike.

In March 2016, The Hook dropped an interview with Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton where they discussed a bunch of fun topics including their personal opinions on each other and character arcs. In a part of the clip, the interviewer Jahannah can be seen handing Hugh a bottle of small Gin claiming that she had made the alcohol herself. The actor was seen taking a sip from the bottle right then and there, clearly impressed with the contents of the bottle.

Just a few seconds later, Hugh Jackman downed the entire bottle of Gin within seconds, leaving his co-star Taron Egerton extremely surprised and impressed. Within the next few minutes, Hugh claimed that he was uncomfortable and even took a short break from the interview stating that he is slightly feeling sick.

However, before bringing the interview to an end, Hugh Jackman and Jahannah casually discussed how it was a bottle of water and not Gin. Taron was clearly shocked about how was pranked and even went on to jokingly call Hugh, “Oscar-nominated, singing, dancing smug”. Here’s the clip.

