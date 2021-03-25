Actress Helen Mirren has been cast as Hespera, the villainous daughter of the god Atlas, in “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods”, a sequel to the 2019 film, “Shazam”.

Advertisement

The entire team of the first instalment return in the sequel, including Asher Angel, who plays teenager Billy Batson and Zachary Levi, who plays the adult version of Billy and his superhero alter ego Shazam.

Advertisement

David F. Sandberg directs the film from a script by Henry Gayden.

Actress Rachel Zegler is expected to join the franchise in the sequel, according to a report in Variety.

“Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” is set to release in June 2023.

Must Read: Demi Lovato Collaborates With Saweetie & Noah Cyrus On A New Album ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube