‘Hawkeye’ star Jeremy Renner’s family is said to be “so thrilled with his progress” following his horror snow plough accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner has been in the intensive care unit at Renown Regional Medical Centre since the shocking incident outside his home in Reno, Nevada, where he was helping a family member free a car from heavy snow when he was accidentally run over by his own six-tonne ploughing machine, reports ‘The Mirror’.

Officials have said Jeremy Renner had tried to get back in the driver’s seat when he was crushed. He was airlifted to the hospital after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries”, according to his publicist.

Jeremy Renner spent his 52nd birthday, which was last Saturday, in hospital and has been providing updates on social media to his adoring fans as he recovers from the serious injuries he sustained 10 days ago.

Recently, his sister Kym Renner spoke about how the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor is a “fighter” and is “crushing all the progress goals”. She told People’: “We are so thrilled with his progress. If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”

‘Mirror’ further states after undergoing emergency surgery, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram on January 3 to thank everyone for their messages.

Posting a bruised selfie from his hospital bed, looking weary with oxygen tubes in his nose, he wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

