The first Frozen film released back in 2013 which was followed by a six year gap and the sequel released in 2019. The massively popular musical fantasy animated franchise has grown to make a place into the hearts of not just kids, but also adults who love the world as well as its characters.

The third film of the series is slated for release in 2027 and fans are not happy about having to wait so long to get back into the Frozen world but it is what it is. Meanwhile, Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, in the movies has given an update on the upcoming film and here’s what the actress said.

Has Idina Menzel Not Received Any Scripts For Frozen 3?

During a conversation with Parade, the 53-year-old revealed that the film is obviously happening but there’s not a lot to share. Idina revealed about the same, “I haven’t read any scripts or anything, but I look forward to reuniting with my entire Frozen family.” She added that she adores “getting in that creative space and getting to get in the studio and find Elsa’s voice again.”

For the unversed, Idina has been the voice of Queen Elsa since the first film in 2013 and returned for the second film. She is also back for the third movie which is slated for release on November 24, 2027. It was supposed to release on November 25, 2026, but was postponed by the Frozen team.

Josh Gad On Frozen 3 & What To Expect From It

Meanwhile, recently, Josh Gad also spoke about the upcoming third film and stated, “Anything that I have seen or know I will have been sworn to secrecy,” but added, “There’s a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this” and want to deliver the best.

“Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013,” Josh added and teased that the writers have a story that will be very exciting. He then joked, “Beyond that, I think I’ll have Disney lawyers knocking down my door.” He has been voicing Olaf, the talking snowman since the beginning.

Frozen Franchise: Cast & Characters

The Frozen franchise has also starred Kristen Bell as Princess Anna and Jonathan Groff as iceman Kristoff, apart from Idina and Josh as Elsa and Olaf respectively. Santino Fontana voiced the role of Hans in the first film. Other non-speaking roles also include Kristoff’s beloved reindeer Sven.

