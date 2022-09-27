The wizarding world of Harry Potter is an escape for many of us since our childhood. First the books and then the movies, we are hooked to each piece of content related to the world that has made us believe in magic and everything it brings. The movie series holds the hearts of the millions of Potterheads who continue to be obsessed. While it gave the world Daniel Radcliffe and his irresistible charm, it also gave some brilliant actors. But it wasn’t just us finding hope in the franchise but even the late Alan Rickman.

If you aren’t aware, Alan played the iconic Professor Snape in the entire Harry Potter franchise and made the character his own. The mystery around him and his deadly gaze made Hogwarts even more adventurous than it already was. The actor passed away in 2016 after his battle with pancreatic cancer, but did you know he also battled the disease in 2005 but never bid adieu to his loved Franchise?

Yes, you read that right, Alan Rickman battled prostate cancer throughout the year 2005. The actor had to undergo severe surgery where his entire prostate was removed. While everybody thought it is his end as Snape, he came back even more glorious. Now his diary he details what kept him going with Harry Potter even with cancer on his doorsteps.

As per Hollywood Life, in the book Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, there are accounts from Alan’s diary that detail his personal views about his career, Harry Potter, and battle with cancer. At a point during his cancer treatment, he wrote down how he even considered letting go of Professor Snape and the Harry Potter franchise.

“The sensation is neither up nor down,” he wrote, as he gave the reason for his decision. “The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through. It’s your story.’” On Apr. 12, 2006, he wrote, “I realize as soon as that [Snape’s] ring and costume go on – something happens. It becomes alien to be chatty, smiley, and open. The character narrows me down, and tightens me up. Not good qualities on a film set. I have never been less communicative with a crew. Fortunately, Dan [Radcliffe] fills that role with ease and charm. And youth.”

In the entry listed on Dec. 4, 2002, Professor Snape fame Alan Rickman wrote that he had tried to hang up his cloak and wand after Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. “Talking to [agent] Paul Lyon-Maris about HP exit, which he thinks will happen,” wrote Alan. “But here we are in the project-collision area again. Reiterating no more HP. They don’t want to hear it.”

Later Alan Rickman even appreciated director Alfonso Cuarón, and the premiere where a crazy number of people lined up to see their favourite stars. Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman will be released on Oct. 18, 2022, by Henry Holt and Co.

