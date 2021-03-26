Halle Berry has just made a major saving – her monthly child support payments to her ex, Gabriel Aubry, have been slashed in half.

The Oscar winner, Halle Berry was ordered to pay Aubry $16,000 (£11,600)-a-month following the couple’s split, so he could cover expenses for their 13-year-old daughter Nahla, but thanks to a new settlement, Halle now has to pay her ex $8,000 (£5,800)-a-month.

As part of the deal, obtained by The Blast, Halle has agreed to pay “retroactive” support to Gabriel and cover Nahla’s private school tuition and health insurance.

The Monster’s Ball star, Halle has also agreed to pay Gabriel additional child support if her income exceeds $1.95 million (£1.4 million) in any given year, and she must also contribute $5,000 (£3,640) to Gabriel’s attorney’s fees and costs.

The former lovers have also agreed to exchange annual income information and tax returns, as well as other documents. (KL/BL/LOT)

