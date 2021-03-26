Gwyneth Paltrow left Kelly Clarkson in hysterics on Wednesday (March 24, 2021) with her admission that she listens to Cardi B Megan and Thee Stallion’s Wet *ss P*ssy aka WAP whenever she’s feeling low.

Advertisement

When host Kelly asked her celebrity guests on her talk show which tunes they like turning to when they’re feeling down, Gwyneth didn’t miss a beat as she answered, “Wet *ss P*ssy”.

Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow’s response, using the full title of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s X-rated song, came as a shock to Kelly Clarkson, who immediately burst into fits of laughter and even fell off her chair.

Replying to Paltrow’s statement Kelly said, “I need to see the tape back.” She added, “Cause I felt like I was like, ‘Oh…wait what?'”

Kelly Clarkson then told Gwyneth Paltrow, “You win for favourite guest this season. That was amazing. I needed that in my soul.” (SVB/WNVKC/DMC)

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Niall Horan & One Direction Members Were Stuck In A Hotel Room With 10,000 Fans Waiting Outside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube