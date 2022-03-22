Six-time Grammy-winning alternative rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, who wrote themselves into music history with their ageless number, ‘Californication’, will finally get a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The aging rockers, who have sold more than 100 million records since they formed the band in 1983, will receive the honour at an unveiling ceremony scheduled for Thursday, March 31, reports ‘Variety’.

The star — the 2,717th on the Walk of Fame — is located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Records on the south side of the street, and next to TV producer Harry Friedman’s star.

The stars of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak and the legendary second host of ‘The Tonight Show’, Jack Paar, will neighbour that of the Chili Peppers’ to the west and east, respectively.

George Clinton, who produced the band’s famous 1985 album ‘Freaky Styley’, will unveil the star alongside actor and playwright Woody Harrelson, LA musician and recovering drug addict Bob Forrest and emcee Nicole Mihalka, who’s also the chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce board.

The Chili Peppers’ forthcoming album ‘Unlimited Love’ is due on April 1, according to ‘Variety’. The band will then embark on a world tour, its first since the 2016-17 run that accompanied their previous album ‘The Getaway’.

‘Unlimited Love’ also marks the return of John Frusciante, who first joined the Chili Peppers in 1988 and played on some of the band’s most successful albums, including ‘Mother’s Milk’, ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’, ‘Californication’, ‘By the Way’ and the 2006 double LP ‘Stadium Arcadium’.

