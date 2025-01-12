Former child star Rory Sykes, best known for his role in the beloved British 1990s show ‘Kiddy Kapers,’ tragically lost his life at 32 during the raging Los Angeles wildfires on Wednesday.

Rory, who lived with cerebral palsy and overcame incredible challenges throughout his life, passed away in the cottage he called home on his family’s sprawling 17-acre Malibu estate.

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum… pic.twitter.com/X77xyk83gx — Shelley Sykes (@shelleysykes) January 9, 2025

Rory Skyes’ Mother’s Heartbreaking Announcement

Rory’s mother, Shelley Sykes, a former Kiddy Kapers host, shared the devastating news on social media, describing her heartbreak.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday,” Shelley Sykes revealed on social media Thursday. “I’m totally heart broken [sic].”

Despite her desperate efforts to extinguish the flames with a garden hose, a lack of water supply left her powerless to save her son.

She later revealed that a broken arm prevented her from physically moving Rory, whose limited mobility further complicated the tragic circumstances.

Rory Skyes’ Final Moments Before Death

Shelley recounted her son’s final moments with profound sorrow, recalling his brave plea for her to leave him behind. “He said, ‘Mom, leave me,’” she tearfully recalled. “No mom can leave their kid.”

Unable to reach emergency services, she rushed to a nearby fire station for help, but by the time firefighters arrived, the unthinkable had already occurred. Rory was found to have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rory Skyes: A Spirit Worth Celebrating

Shelley paid tribute to her son, celebrating his adventurous spirit and their travels across the globe.

Rory’s life was one of remarkable resilience and determination. Born in the UK but raised in Australia before moving to the U.S., he underwent numerous surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and learn to walk despite the odds.

“He overcame so much with surgeries & therapies to regain his sight & to be able to learn to walk,” Shelly said. “Despite the pain, he still enthused about traveling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica.”

By the age of eight, he had become an inspirational speaker and founded Happy Charity.

The Los Angeles wildfires, fueled by the Pacific Palisades Fire, have ravaged over 21,000 acres and destroyed more than 5,000 structures.

While the fire remains a threat to areas like Brentwood, authorities have reported at least 11 fatalities across the region, though Rory’s passing was not included in the official count.

