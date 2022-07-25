Raptress Iggy Azalea has reacted angrily to online comments about her twerking.

The ‘Fancy‘ hitmaker, who is known for her love to twerk, caught wind of a tweet about her dancing skills which she seemingly found offensive, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The fan wrote: “iggy really be tossin that big m*.”

While celebrities sometimes let fans’ comments slide, Iggy Azalea appeared to feel the need to defend herself.

Retweet-quoting the post, she wrote: “It’s a good thing I genuinely feel happy about myself & my body cause y’all stay in every comment section talking the most s**t about me & it’s very mean spirited & ugly.”

She went on to add, “Ps. your man 100% wants to f**k me.”

Internet users, however, were confused by Azalea’s fierce response as they thought that the fan was actually complimenting her.

‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ alum Masika Kalysha wrote underneath the post about the matter, “Iggy that’s a compliment in Black.”

Supa Cent also commented: “What did I read? Cuz that’s how we compliment women lol.”

