Rap star Doja Cat has called on world leaders to fight Africa’s “devastating hunger crisis”. Doja is quite famous for her amazing songs and albums such as ‘Need To Know’, ‘Woman’, ‘Says So’, ‘Streets’, and many other amazing tracks that went viral around the world!

The 25-year-old rap star took to the stage as part of the Global Citizen Live event, which is geared towards defeating global poverty. She took to Twitter to explain why the cause is so close to her heart.

Doja Cat wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Some of my fans may not know this I’m half South African, specifically from Durban, South Africa, and the continent of Africa is experiencing a devastating hunger crisis.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that the COVID-19 pandemic has left 41 million people on the brink of starvation” added Doja Cat.

“Join me and call on your leaders to make sure that all people around the world have access to food by joining us here and taking action at: https://globalcitizen.org/en/action/g20-stop-41-million-people-from-going-hungry.”

The ‘Boss B****h’ hitmaker previously confessed that she’s become more restrained on social media since finding fame, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The rap star loved using social media before she released her debut album ‘Amala’ in 2018, but she says she’s become more cautious with her posts over recent years.

Recently, Rapper Doja Cat has said that she was likened to late singer Amy Winehouse, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011, during her teenage years because of her make-up style.

Doja Cat said: “I used to do a giant cat-eye and the kids (in my high school) used to call me Amy Winehouse and other names that they thought were funny but weren’t.

“I’ve been learning how to do this cat eyeliner over the years, and I finally perfected it.” Doja added.

