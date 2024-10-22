Popularly known for his portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. is a multifaceted talent whose career has seen incredible highs and lows. Downey has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors despite his initial struggles with addiction, which cost him heavily in both his career and personal life.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Downey was in a high-profile relationship with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker, a romance that captured the public’s attention. Despite their enduring love, the actress ultimately ended their relationship, citing his addiction as one of the reasons for the split.

Although it’s been years since their breakup, Downey recently opened up about his relationship and breakup with Parker in a throwback interview with Parade.

He explained that drinking and drug addiction did not “jibe with Sarah Jessica.” Despite trying to help him get over his addiction and would often get upset with him to “get his act together,” he was not able to come clean. He admitted, “I was in love with Sarah Jessica . . . and love was not enough.”

Downey further explained that it was not meant to happen as he moved on to get better and found his love with Hollywood producer Susan Levin.

Downey and Parker were 18 when they first met on the set of the 1984 film Firstborn. The couple soon began dating and became the hottest couple in town. While the couple had a great time together since they moved in together eight weeks after starting dating, they parted ways in 1991. Reflecting on his relationship, the Due Date star once revealed that she doesn’t regret any of the time spent together.

The actress openly shared that during her relationship with Downey, she was often consumed by worry for his well-being, fearing for his safety amid his struggles with addiction. Despite her deep feelings for him, there came a time when she realized she could no longer endure the emotional turmoil and made the difficult decision to part ways.

Parker married Matthew Broderick in 1997 after their breakup, while Downey married Levin.

