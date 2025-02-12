Known for her gritty role in the hit series, Danielle Vasinova brings a fierce energy that matches her fierce spirit. But off-screen, Danielle has faced a battle like no other. Amidst her rise in Hollywood, she fought off one of the hardest opponents of all, COVID.

And we’re not talking about the kind of fight you’d expect. At one point, her heart literally stopped for three full minutes. Yup, you read that right. Three minutes. Let’s just say, this actress truly knows what it means to fight for her life.

Danielle Vasinova Reveals How She Almost Died

Danielle Vasinova, the actress from 1923 and the Yellowstone spinoff The Madison, is living proof that life can change in an instant. Back in December 2019, she had no idea what she was about to face. “I thought I was coming down with the flu,” Danielle recalled with People, remembering her early COVID symptoms. But in those uncertain days, COVID was often misdiagnosed as something else, like strep. By the next day, her condition worsened to the point where she could barely move. “It was bizarre,” she said.

Things took a terrifying turn when Danielle’s heart stopped for three full minutes. “My uncle dropped me off at the ER, and when he came back, people were running around me,” she remembered. “A tiny girl jumped on my chest, pumping for my life. Then my heart just flatlined.”

Miraculously, they revived her, but she had to be transferred to the ICU in an induced coma due to complete organ failure. Danielle recalled feeling something deeper, something spiritual, during her recovery. “I started seeing angel numbers everywhere,” she said. “5555, 7777. Something was telling me, ‘You weren’t meant to go just yet.'”

Despite the trauma, Danielle now felt a profound connection to life. “Life is so precious. It’s a gift,” she said. “I knew then to take nothing for granted.”

The experience even led her to reconnect with the nurse who saved her life, Ruby, bringing her a bracelet with a tiny ruby as a thank-you. “I cried, and so did she,” Danielle recalled. “She never knows who survives, but I came back.”

Danielle Vasinova’s Role On Yellowstone

Danielle Vasinova’s role in the Yellowstone spinoff The Madison is like a wild ride through the wild west, and she totally owns it. As a fierce new addition to the Yellowstone universe, she brings that signature blend of strength and vulnerability that makes her character unforgettable. Imagine someone who’s tough as nails, yet still manages to pull at your heartstrings, that’s Danielle’s magic.

Her character is ready to tackle everything the rugged world of Yellowstone throws at her, and you can bet she’s not backing down. With that grit and charm, she fits right in with the larger-than-life world of ranching, power struggles, and family loyalty.

