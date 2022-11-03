Is Daniel Craig in a Marvel series? At least, that’s what is being said. The James Bond star is one of the most renowned actors in Hollywood. Last year, he appeared as 007 for the last time in No Time to Die. Since then, a hunt for his replacement is on.

But what is next for Daniel? The actor is next going to appear in the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as Detective Benoit Blanc. More projects related to him are yet to be announced. However, rumours are rife that the Casino Royale actor will enter the MCU.

Previously, it was said that Daniel Craig is in talks with the Marvel bosses for a role. Later it was speculated that he will play a role of a villain in the ever-evolving MCU. When the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released, more claims came in that the actor had a role in it.

It is said that the deleted scenes of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer saw him cameo as Balder the Brave. While others claimed he was offered the role of Mr. Fantastic as well. Even though Daniel Craig wasn’t in Doctor Strange 2, it seems like Marvel has other plans for him.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Craig will finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Balder the Brave. The Asgardian is the half-brother of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Cate Blanchett’s Hela, and (by adoption) Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. The source also claims Craig will have his own show on Disney’s streaming platform.

Considering that Daniel Craig was Balder the Brave in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ deleted scenes, the chances of these claims being true are high. Besides, Marvel is also expanding their universe, and many more actors have joined it.

