Yes, Matthew McConaughey was almost the celestial villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Sounds wild, right? But yes, it almost happened.

Back in 2015, Guardians director James Gunn reportedly had his sights on McConaughey for the role of the main bad guy. But McConaughey, being McConaughey, passed. Not because of script issues, not because of creative differences—but because he didn’t want to feel like just another “big-name actor” bolting onto a successful project.

Matthew McConaughey famously said, “I’d feel like an amendment.” Translation: He didn’t want to just add star power to the MCU mix. McConaughey wasn’t about being a filler; he wanted to carve out something significant. Instead of playing a cosmic daddy figure to Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, McConaughey chose to embody Randall Flagg—the villainous antagonist in Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. The role was about embracing a darker, grittier vibe.

McConaughey relished playing a devilish character, a man committed to exposing humanity’s hypocrisies with a sly grin and a pistol rather than a cosmic cape. Even when The Dark Tower flopped harder than a TNT explosion, McConaughey’s performance stood out as a highlight.

But let’s zoom back into the cosmic corner of the MCU. When McConaughey turned down Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the role ultimately went to Kurt Russell, who became Ego with effortless charisma. Kurt Russell embodied the cosmic father figure vibe perfectly, blending a rugged, paternal charm with a tragic sense of longing. The dynamic between his Ego and Star-Lord was striking, setting the stage for some of the most emotionally charged moments in the sequel.

Concept art even showed McConaughey donning a sleek black suit with a metallic belt as Ego’s human avatar. The look was distinct, more cosmic and Celestial than earthly, with some nods to Russell’s eventual gauntlets. Yet, even with this concept art, it was clear McConaughey brought a different energy.

He seemed less about cosmic father-son dynamics and more like a cool comrade or charismatic rebel. Let’s face it, McConaughey’s authentic charm never really felt like it belonged snugly in the MCU’s cosmic family dynamic. Instead, he thrived in gritty, rebellious roles, like The Dark Tower, where he could unleash his signature intensity.

But the story doesn’t stop here. McConaughey eventually joined the MCU—not as Ego, but as Cowboypool in Deadpool 3. Yup, his Texas drawl slid into the multiverse in a voice role, bringing Cowboypool to life with that gravelly charm only McConaughey could deliver.

Ryan Reynolds, who initially voiced the character, stepped aside saying, “Matthew, you’re in.” That moment felt like a perfect crossover of McConaughey’s quirky charisma and Reynolds’ chaotic humor.

In hindsight, while McConaughey as Ego would’ve been a fascinating cosmic twist, Kurt Russell nailed the role with a more fitting cosmic gravitas. Russell brought an ‘80s throwback element that tied perfectly into the retro vibe of Guardians of the Galaxy, with de-aged scenes adding a cool, nostalgic touch.

Matthew McConaughey’s choice to reject Guardians was a testament to his refusal to take the easy path. Rather than a flashy MCU cameo, he went for gritty authenticity. He picked projects that allowed him to be the creative force, not just another pretty face in the cosmic crowd. McConaughey’s path shows us that sometimes, turning down a “safe” role in a blockbuster universe can lead to something more personal, more rebellious, and, in McConaughey’s case, undeniably memorable.

So, while McConaughey never became Ego, he still found his place in the multiverse. Not through cosmic villainy but through that unmistakable McConaughey swagger—rebellious, charming, and always ready to make an impact on his own terms.

