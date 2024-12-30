The fashion world has been rocked by the untimely loss of Canadian supermodel Dayle Haddon, who passed away at 76 in what authorities suspect was a tragic case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Her lifeless body was discovered in a detached in-law suite on her daughter Ryan Haddon’s Pennsylvania property, also home to Hallmark actor and son-in-law Marc Blucas.

When did the Incident Happen?

The chilling incident unfolded on December 27 at a home on the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania, sending shockwaves through the industry and beyond.

A distress call early that morning led Solebury Township police to uncover dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide at the scene.

While Dayle was found unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom, a 76-year-old man on the first floor was rushed to a hospital.

The silent killer didn’t spare first responders either—two medics and a police officer were affected but remain in stable condition.

Authorities suspect a malfunctioning heating unit as the cause, though the main residence was mercifully unaffected.

Who was Dayle Haddon?

Dayle Haddon was more than just a celebrated supermodel; she was a force for change and a beacon of elegance.

Known for her timeless beauty and as the face of L’Oréal in multiple countries, she also graced iconic magazine covers, including Vogue, Elle, and Cosmopolitan.

Beyond her modeling career, she championed education for girls as a UNICEF Ambassador and through her charity, WomenOne.

Her literary contributions, ‘Ageless Beauty’ and ‘The 5 Principles of Ageless Living,’ further showcased her wisdom and commitment to empowering women to embrace their inner and outer beauty.

Her final Instagram post, just days before her passing, poignantly promoted her appearance on the ‘Shift Happens’ podcast, where she discussed “How to Gracefully Beat Ageism in Fashion”.

Dayle Haddon’s Daughter’s Emotional Post

Tributes poured in from her loved ones and admirers, with her daughter Ryan calling her a radiant light who uplifted everyone she met.

“The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this Earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiantly as ever where it’s most needed, I have no doubt,” she wrote. “She was a woman in her power, yet soft and attentive to all. Deeply creative and curious, gifted with beauty inside and out. Always kind and thoughtful. She held so many up, saw their greatness sometimes hidden to them, and always built bridges with her own connections to help them ascend.”

Ryan concluded, “I always trust the timing of things. There are no accidents and certainly how we enter and exit this world is mystical and unknowable. She was a high-hearted spiritual being that put value on her soul’s evolution, so I know her journey here in this dimension must have been complete.”

