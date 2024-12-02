Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski created the John Wick universe, a fantastic film franchise. Since the first film, John Wick has been an indispensable part of pop culture media. Four movies deep, we are immersed in the lore of this hitman and his challenges after returning to the criminal world.

While fans expect a fifth movie in the franchise, the makes have a different view on continuing the story. To continue events in the John Wick universe, the makers have a few spinoffs and new storylines in the works. So far, we have seen the three-part drama series The Continental, which focuses on a young Winston rising to power in the 1970s.

There is technically a soon-to-be-released fifth John Wick film, but it isn’t about John Wick. Ana de Armas will be seen as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assasin in John Wick: Ballerina. The movie is scheduled to release in June 2025. We also have an update on a spinoff currently in the works. This spinoff story is based on Caine, whom we saw in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Who is Caine?

Caine is a blind assassin who goes after John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4. Donnie Yen plays Caine in the movie. But there’s more to Caine than that. He and Wick were friends before. In John Wick: Chapter 4, we get to a small reunion between these former friends and see glimpses of Caine’s old habits (like sneaking away to eat ramen at the hotel in Osaka). Caine’s character was retired in the franchise after he made a deal with the High Table. But he had to come back when the Marquis requested his assistance.

(Photo Credits: IMDb/Lionsgate)

When is John Wick’s spinoff Caine expected to be released?

As of October 2024, the script for Caine is being written. Chad Stahelski, the director, revealed in October 2024 that he and Keanu are both working on the script. Filming for Caine is likely to begin in 2025 in Hong Kong. Rumors are that the story might be set there, too.

Is there more in store for the John Wick franchise?

In addition to this untitled Caine spinoff and the upcoming John Wick: Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, scheduled for a June 2025 release, two more projects will add to the John Wick lore. Those two projects are an anime feature and a TV show.

What do you think of this expansion of the John Wick universe?

