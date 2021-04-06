A good action-thriller movie gives the audience a high, keeps them right at the edge of their seat and takes away all the stress they could possibly have. The elevated adrenaline rush, goosebumps and chills down the spine are some common symptoms that one has while watching a thriller which is nothing short of phenomenal.

Owing to its frenetic pace and twists and turns at every possible instance, this genre of movies takes little or no time to attract viewers and make them feel they are a part of the film. If you’re in the mood to experience the same, here are 6 upcoming action-thriller movies this year that are going to blow your mind.

Black Widow

Marvel and Agent Romanoff are coming this July 09, 2021, in theatres and we just can’t seem to contain our excitement and happiness levels. Starring Scarlett Johannson, the hype for the much-awaited movie that is the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is sure at its peak. This movie will focus on Natasha Romanoff’s past and her journey from being a girl to becoming the Black Widow.

Without Remorse

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is an American action-thriller based on a 1993 novel with the same name written by Tom Clancy. Directed by Steffano Sollima, this film stars Michael B. Jordan and is a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series. This movie revolves around the US navy and how they uncover an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of Michael B Jordan character’s pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. The long wait to see the film finally ends this month as Without Remorse is set to release on 30 April 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

No Time To Die

We’ve got all happy tears in our eyes along with our heart racing at its peak for we just can’t wait to see James Bond back on screen and pack a punch with a glass of martini that’s shaken and not stirred. Along with being the 25th movie of the 007 movie franchise, the film will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the hot and handsome secret agent. With Daniel Craig as 007, one can’t wait to watch No Time To Die.

Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is an upcoming zombie heist movie that is scheduled to release on May 21, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Zack Synder, this movie captures the thrill and action between the living(us) and the dead (zombies). The movies revolves around a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino following a zombie outbreak. With such an unexpected, yet fascinating plot, we sure are excited to watch the series of events that unfold in this upcoming action thriller.

Mission Impossible 7

2021 is a happy year to all the loyal fans irrespective of whether they love James Bond or Tom Cruise. This year has decided to be kind enough to all of us after the pandemic and give us a visual treat of Tom Cruise a.k.a Ethan Hunt and his team in Mission Impossible 7. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie is scheduled to release on November 04, 2021. So, brace yourself as this time you will have a virtual tour of Venice with Ethan Hunt and their signature title track which will surely give you goosebumps.

Fast & Furious 9

The Fast & Furious is releasing their 9th film on June 25, 2021 and we are thrilled to watch vintage, luxurious sports cars and phenomenal car fights. The Vin Diesel-starrer is all set to set your pulse racing, as the frenetic pace of the film and the cars will send chills down your spine. So, get ready not to blink your eyes even for a second because this movie will make you feel like you are inside a luxurious sports car all ready to put your foot on the gas!

