It would be safe to say that Johnny Depp “came, he won and he conquered.” The actor has remained tight-lipped ever since he won defamation suit against Amber Heard. But it is his ex-wife who is continuously releasing statements and giving interviews about their relationship and the defamation trial. But looks like the viewers have no heed to pay. Scroll below for details.

It was last week that Amber gave her first interview in a tell-all interview with Savannah Guthrie on Dateline NBC. She spoke about how she doesn’t blame the jury but mentioned how good of an actor Johnny was. Just not that, she also confessed that she is still in love with her ex-husband.

While Amber Heard made a lot of noise in the media for her statements, looks like there were a few or no fans. As per figures released by the Nielsen show, the ratings were way below the usual numbers and it hints that the Aquaman 2 actress has lost credibility.

The interview received a rating of only 0.3 in the key demographic viewers aged 18-49 years. Just not that, the total number of viewers in total only restricted to 2.3 million. In addition, it was the second smallest audience the channel had witnessed since November. This is a huge blow for Amber Heard, who must have been hoping to be heard by the masses.

There have been multiple advertisements and a lot of previews but unfortunately, nothing worked out in favour. On the other hand, it is being said that Johnny Depp has no ill feelings for his ex-wife and only wants to move forward in his life.

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2. Johnny Depp is moving forward to do concerts with his band Hollywood Vampires.

